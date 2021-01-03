Covid-19 claims 82 deaths nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of fatalities from the coronavirus surged to 10,258 as 82 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has jumped to 484,362.

According to the latest figures, 2,184 persons tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of infections to 484,362. The total active Covid-19 cases stand at 35,130, while 2,264 patients are in critical condition.

