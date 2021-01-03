Resignations would be last option: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the decision regarding tendering resignations from assemblies will be finalized after the decisive Long March.

Talking to media, he said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has presented its stance about resignations in the PDM meeting. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is waging a just struggle to rid the people of the “ineligible government” which did nothing except focusing on the opposition.

Rana said the government’s politics of revenge is increasing with every passing day; hence, the judiciary should intervene and stop it.

Answering a question, Rana said the PDM will hold next meeting on February 1, to decide about date and venue of Long March. “We will not relent without sending the ‘incompetent’ PTI government home. “We would not hesitate in tendering resignations, but the move would be taken at the right time, however, resignations from assemblies’ would be the last option,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the opposition would continue to exert pressure on the sitting government to quit before January 31.

On the other hand, sources claimed that smaller parties of the PDM are being contacted by some quarters to convince them for grand dialogue.

The sources claimed that there is clear differences among the PDM parties over starting dialogue without removal of selected.

