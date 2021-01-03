Markets
Bullion Rates
03 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Saturday (January 02, 2021).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 97994.00
Silver Tezabi 1131.68
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 97735.00
Gold 22 CT 89550.00
Silver 1002.00
==================================
Comments are closed on this story.