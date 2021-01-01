AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
Pakistan

SSGC Mega Service Centre launched in Korangi Industrial Area

01 Jan 2021

KARACHI: SSGC first ever Mega Service Centre was formally launched at the Company’s East Zone in Korangi Industrial Area. The Centre will offer all gas related services under one roof to the walk-in customers from 7.30am till 10:00pm without any break from Monday to Saturday, whereas on Sunday it would be operational from 09:00am till 03:00pm. The Centre will provide its multifarious services for the general public from January 1, 2021.

Speaking at the launch, AMD SSGC said the creation of the Mega Service Centre will facilitate the customers in solving their myriad issues related to billing, gas supplies and new connections without compromising on limited working hours. The AMD reiterated that SSGC would continue to improve on its customer service through efficient query handling and regular incorporation of new technologies to serve the customers more effectively.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

