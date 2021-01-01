AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
SECP introduces digital onboarding mechanism

Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: As part of its efforts to usher in a new era of smart investments, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced the digital onboarding mechanism for investors of the Asset Management Companies (AMCs). In this respect, SECP has issued Circular No 35 of 2020 and placed on its website.

The Digital Onboarding mechanism offers investors not only a seamless account opening process for investments in mutual funds but also eliminates the requirement of physical presence and submission of physical documents. The AMCs are now allowed to conduct online Customer Verification process for opening of online accounts to ensure investor protection and compliance with all the applicable relevant legal and regulatory framework.

Furthermore, the mechanism introduces digital verification for authentication of the investor and original identification documents through virtual meeting application (WhatsApp, Skype, etc) for online face to face interaction on real time basis. In addition, a simpler account opening process eliminates the physical signing of different forms and declarations by the investors.

Introduction of Digital Onboarding Mechanism reflects the SECP’s continued commitment towards digitization, while ensuring growth of the non-bank financial sector and capital markets.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

