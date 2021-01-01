AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thursday’s early trade: Wall Street set to end pandemic year on strong note

NEW YORK: US stocks were flat in thin trading on Thursday, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to end 2020...
Reuters 01 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: US stocks were flat in thin trading on Thursday, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to end 2020 with solid gains on hopes of more stimulus and coronavirus vaccines to support the domestic economy.

The three main indexes surged to record highs this week in a stunning recovery since March when the Covid-19 pandemic triggered the steepest global recession in generations and left millions of Americans unemployed.

While the virus continues to take its toll on the economy, unprecedented stimulus from the central bank and the government have helped the benchmark S&P 500 index climb almost 70% from its March low, putting it on course for a more than 15% gain this year.

The Nasdaq was set to record a 43% jump in what could be its best yearly performance since 2009, benefiting from a surge in tech mega-caps such as Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 8.54 points, or 0.03%, at 30,418.10, the S&P 500 was up 3.61 points, or 0.10%, at 3,735.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.69 points, or 0.04%, at 12,864.31.

Trading volumes are likely to remain light on New Year’s Eve and the markets are closed on Friday.

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co rose 9.4% after its largest shareholder, Alden Global Capital, offered to take full control of the owner of the Chicago Tribune in a deal that values the newspaper chain at $520.6 million.—Reuters

Thursday’s early trade: Wall Street set to end pandemic year on strong note

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.