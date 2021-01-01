Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
01 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 77.97 78.39 77.48 78.14 13:05 - 0.17 7348 77.97
Dec 31
May'21 78.41 78.95 78.12 78.75 13:03 - 0.18 2339 78.57
Dec 31
Jul'21 79.02 79.46 78.68 79.27 13:02 - 0.14 817 79.13
Dec 31
=================================================================================
