Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 29-12-2020 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 10,000 180 10,180 10,130 + 50/- Equivalent 40 kgs 10,717 193 10,910 10,856 + 54/- ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020