LME official prices
Updated 31 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1922.00 2000.00 7840.00 1937.00 17003.00 20513.00 2749.50 1998.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1922.00 2000.00 7840.00 1937.00 17003.00 20513.00 2749.50 1998.50
3-months Buyer 1893.00 2004.00 7854.00 1959.00 17070.00 20300.00 2772.00 2019.50
3-months Seller 1893.00 2004.00 7854.00 1959.00 17070.00 20300.00 2772.00 2019.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 17505.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 17505.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
