NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
Updated 31 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
508,538,809 330,770,021 24,753,520,412 13,800,867,454
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,598,580,964 (1,686,407,780) (87,826,815)
Local Individuals 22,031,287,152 (21,713,619,705) 317,667,447
Local Corporates 8,828,297,975 (9,058,138,607) (229,840,632)
===============================================================================
