KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 508,538,809 330,770,021 24,753,520,412 13,800,867,454 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,598,580,964 (1,686,407,780) (87,826,815) Local Individuals 22,031,287,152 (21,713,619,705) 317,667,447 Local Corporates 8,828,297,975 (9,058,138,607) (229,840,632) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020