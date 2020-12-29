AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global stocks, oil lead risk rally on US stimulus hopes

  • FTSE 100 leads Europe stock gainers on Brexit deal.
  • US stock futures point to 0.4% gain at the open.
  • Oil futures recover on hope for higher demand.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

LONDON: Global shares rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and oil followed suit as hopes of fresh US stimulus teed up a strong end to the year for riskier assets and had the dollar eyeing two-and-a-half-year lows.

The MSCI World Index was up 0.4% at 1203 GMT, while US stock futures pointed to a similar move at the open on Wall Street, tracking broad-based gains in Europe and overnight in Asia.

Across Europe, Britain's blue-chip shares led regional markets higher on their first day of trading since the Christmas Eve agreement of a trade deal with the European Union.

The FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, on course for its fourth straight day of gains, led by companies in a range of sectors likely to benefit from the deal, including Intertek and Diageo.

"Multinationals, who are the likeliest beneficiaries of frictionless, tariff-free trade, and overseas currency earners are generally leading the charge in the FTSE 100," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Propping up the London market were banks and other financial services.

"This suggests that nerves remain over what deal will be struck in 2021 when it comes to financial services and indeed services overall."

Also among the gainers was drugmaker AstraZeneca buoyed by news its COVID-19 vaccine is set to be granted emergency use approval within a few days by the UK government.

The launch of the European Union's vaccination programme, hoping to end the widespread lockdowns that have stalled economies across the bloc, saw that positive sentiment shared with the continent, where beaten-down travel and leisure stocks rose 2.3%.

The global stock gains and likely higher US stock market open remain underpinned by hopes a $2.3 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Trump on Sunday will be approved by the Senate.

The package covers $1.4 trillion in spending to fund government agencies and $892 billion in COVID-19 relief, including $2,000 relief cheques to help cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

The prospect of higher demand helped boost oil prices with Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate both up around 1.2%.

Demand for riskier assets weakened the US dollar, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset. It was down 0.2% against a basket of currencies and eyeing the 18-month low hit in November.

Shorting the dollar has been a popular trade. Calculations by Reuters based on data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday suggested that trend would persist. Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion, the highest in three months.

Among other currencies, sterling rose 0.4% against the dollar, reversing two days of losses, while the euro climbed for the third day in a row, up 0.3%, also buoyed in part by talk of an EU-China trade pact.

Yields on European government debt edged lower, with blue-chip 10-year German bond yields at 0.57% and riskier Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields also lower.

A sluggish dollar bolstered gold prices, which rose 0.4%.

Global shares

Global stocks, oil lead risk rally on US stimulus hopes

PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters