Helicopter crash: Major Hussain laid to rest

SKARDU: Major Muhammad Hussain, a martyr pilot in a Pakistan Army helicopter crash, was laid to rest with full military honours.

The funeral prayer of the martyr was offered at the Central Jamia Masjid Skardu. Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan, senior civil and military officials attended prayers.

Later, martyr pilot Major Muhammad Hussain was buried in Aliabad Cemetery. A well-armed contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the martyr.