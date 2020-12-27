AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

  • Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases.
  • It has reported 70,909 deaths, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.
Reuters 27 Dec 2020

ROME: Almost 10 months after the first Italian patient tested positive for the new coronavirus, Italy on Sunday vaccinated the first residents against COVID-19.

Three health workers at the Rome Spallanzani hospital were inoculated shortly before 0700 GMT with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a statement by the commissioner for the epidemic Domenico Arcuri said.

"The vaccine went very well and it was an exciting, historical moment," 29-year-old nurse Claudia Alivernini told state-owned television RAINEWS24.

"It is the beginning of the end and I hope to be the first of over 60 millions of Italians".

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases. It has reported 70,909 deaths, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

The vaccine will be free of charge and health workers and elderly people will be the first to be offered the voluntary inoculation.

Hungary and Slovakia began their vaccination campaigns on Saturday with other European Union countries joining Italy in rolling out the shots from Sunday, as the pandemic surges across the continent.

Around 9,750 doses have already arrived in Italy and another 470,000 are expected to arrive from next week, the health ministry said.

"Today is a symbolic day which must give the idea of the beauty of Europe that has bought the vaccines for everybody and distributed them," Commissioner Arcuri said.

To aid the roll out of the vaccine, temporary solar-powered healthcare pavilions will pop up in town squares around the country, designed to look like five-petalled primrose flowers, a symbol of spring.

Coronavirus

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Govt has 'very little' left to spend as half of its revenue collections being used for debt repayment: PM

Expelled JUI-F leaders likely to announce new bloc against Fazl

Public blame game detrimental to Afghan peace process and for enhanced bilateral ties: FO

Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches US $ 4.18 billion in 2019-20: Razak Dawood

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Gold imports fall 44pc in 5 months

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

Covid, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters