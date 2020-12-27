Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,758,026 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 80,264,840 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 50,548,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 6,648 new deaths and 472,408 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,488 new deaths, followed by Russia with 552 and Germany with 356.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 331,916 deaths from 18,985,938 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 190,795 deaths from 7,465,806 cases, India with 147,622 deaths from 10,187,850 cases, Mexico with 122,026 deaths from 1,377,217 cases, and Italy with 71,620 deaths from 2,038,759 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 165 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 122, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 120, Italy 118, Republic of North Macedonia 116.

Europe overall has 547,077 deaths from 25,333,427 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 496,556 deaths from 15,140,424 infections, and the United States and Canada 346,636 deaths from 19,520,082 cases.

Asia has reported 215,680 deaths from 13,700,093 cases, the Middle East 88,743 deaths from 3,892,880 cases, Africa 62,390 deaths from 2,647,017 cases, and Oceania 944 deaths from 30,919 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.