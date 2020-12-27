Public blame game detrimental to Afghan peace process and for enhanced bilateral ties: FO

(Karachi) Foreign Office (FO) has stated that Pakistan would like to reiterate its firm commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. It added that public blame game is detrimental to the Afghan peace process as well as to our shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

A statement issued by FO said on Sunday stated that the Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution of the conflict. It said Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community, but some negative comments from Afghan circles is a matter of concern.

"Pakistan is concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles," it said.

"We would continue to emphasize the mutually agreed fundamental principle that all bilateral issues including security and intelligence matters should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels," the Foreign Office said.

It stated that appropriate institutional forums are in place for such discourse in the relevant Working Groups of Afghanistan – Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). "In addition, during the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Kabul in November 2020 the two sides also agreed on further strengthening their contacts on matters related to security and peace process."

"Pakistan has continued to emphasize that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward. Towards this end, Pakistan has been engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process," the FO said.

"During the current year, our long-held position was vindicated and Pakistan’s serious efforts facilitated important breakthroughs in the peace process, including U.S.-Taliban peace agreement of February 29, commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations on September 12 and agreement among Afghan parties on the Rules and Procedures on December 2," it said.

The Foreign Office stated that the negotiators will be focusing on the substantive issues relating to a comprehensive future political settlement as the negotiations enter an important and critical phase from January 5, 2021. "In this delicate phase of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, it is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan."

The FO statement maintained that Pakistan has also continued to express its deep concern at the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan during the current year. "It is important to underline the need for Afghan government to take pro-active measures to fulfill its responsibility for internal security, law and order and protection of Afghan lives."

It read that Pakistan is ready to extend all possible cooperation in the area of security and effective border management through effective institutional collaboration.