AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cummins takes two as India close gap on Australia

  • But Cummins finally got the wicket he deserved when Gill got a nick with a loose shot and Paine took a simple catch.
AFP 27 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Pace spearhead Pat Cummins removed Shubman Gill and dangerman Cheteshwar Pujara to pile pressure on India who trail Australia by 105 after the opening session of day two in the second Test Sunday.

On a steamy and overcast day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India resumed on 36 for one in reply to Australia's first innings 195, having weathered a torrid 11 overs Saturday when they lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck.

At lunch, they had clawed to 90 for three, with captain Ajinkya Rahane not out 10 and Hanuma Vihari on 13. Superstar Virat Kohli is not playing, having returned home for the birth of his first child.

In an action-packed morning, the Australian attack consistently hit its line and length to cause problems for an India side looking to level the series after crashing by eight wickets in Adelaide last week.

The world's number one Test bowler Cummins was chief destroyer, bagging impressive debutant Gill for 45 and the experienced Pujara for 17, leaving him with figures of 2-26.

He signalled his intent with the first ball of the day, which zipped past Pujara's bat. Captain Tim Paine called for a review, believing it took a nick, but replays showed it was not out.

Gill, who had a life early in his innings on Saturday, survived another scare in the first over he faced with wicketkeeper Paine at fault, failing to hold a difficult catch off Josh Hazlewood.

Both bowlers were beating the bat, but the luck ran India's way and Gill and Pujara brought up their 50 partnership, no mean feat after the team collapsed to 36 all out in Adelaide, where no batsman reached double figures.

But Cummins finally got the wicket he deserved when Gill got a nick with a loose shot and Paine took a simple catch.

It was a composed knock by the 21-year-old, who added 17 to his overnight score after being preferred as opener to the axed Prithvi Shaw.

Cummins wasn't done, and bowling his seventh straight over removed Pujara, again enticing an edge with Paine making no mistake, holding a brilliant diving catch at full stretch as India lost two wickets for three runs.

Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Pat Cummins Ajinkya Rahane Shubman Gill

Cummins takes two as India close gap on Australia

Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches US $ 4.18 billion in 2019-20: Razak Dawood

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Gold imports fall 44pc in 5 months

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

Covid, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

Investigators search home in Nashville bomb probe

Trucker, fisherman, scientist... the voices of Brexit

Three killed, three wounded in Illinois shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters