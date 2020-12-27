AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

  • With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 9,874
  • At least 422,132 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 6,557,112 samples have been tested thus far
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Dec 2020

(Karachi) (Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 58 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 1,853 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 9,874.

As per details, 1,853 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,282 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 471,335.

Meanwhile, 33,270 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 422,132 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 6,557,112 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier, the coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

Pakistan has increased its funds allocated for purchasing Covid-19 vaccine to $250 million and signed non-disclosure agreements with various multinational companies. Under the agreement, the recipient country will not make details of the vaccine public.

Earlier, the government had set aside $150m for the vaccine. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

