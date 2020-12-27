AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hamas says 'barbaric' Israeli strike damaged children's hospital

AFP Updated 27 Dec 2020

GAZA CITY: Hamas on Saturday denounced as "barbaric" overnight strikes it said damaged a Gaza children's hospital, while Israel's army said it was responding to rocket fire from the enclave. The Israeli army said it struck three Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post, after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

But Gaza's ruling Hamas in a statement said a "barbaric" Israeli strike had damaged a children's hospital and a centre for people with special needs. Medical sources in Gaza said the strikes "lightly wounded" two civilians, including a child.

The Israeli army, however, insisted on Saturday afternoon that it did not hit the hospital.

"Secondary explosions, which were identified from the strike on the Hamas rocket manufacturing site, are suspected of causing the damage to the nearby located hospital," an army statement said.

Hamas "deliberately places military targets at the heart of densely populated areas", while the Israeli army "takes all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians and civilian buildings", the statement added.

Sirens had sounded on Friday night in the southern port city of Ashkelon and the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to an earlier army statement.

"Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory," the statement said, adding that they were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System.

There were no reports of damage as a result of the interceptions. Israeli emergency medical services said several people were treated for shock. The latest fire from the Palestinian enclave came over a month after one rocket was launched from the coastal strip into Israel.

Islamist group Hamas, which Israel considers a terrorist organisation, seized control of Gaza from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007 in a near civil war. Since then, Hamas has fought three devastating wars with Israel in the territory, where about two million Palestinians live. Israel has since maintained a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip to prevent Hamas from arming.

