Federal govt wants to promote handicraft of Sindh: Ghazala

HYDERABAD: PTI's Parliamentary Secretary for media Ghazala Saifi said that federal government wanted to promote handy crafts of Sindh including Ajrak and for that purpose she had visited different Ajrak factories in Hala and other places.

She was talking to media men at Press Club Hyderabad. She said that Ajrak was not only the identity of Sindh but Pakistan as well. She said that by enhancing the Ajrak Industry our economy would be got better and living standard of craftsmen would be improved as well.

She said that there was a need to work for the development of the Handicrafts Industry in the country and added that Ajrak, Rullies, Caps, Bangles were being manufactured in homes and small factories in Pakistan. She said that since the Ajrak was the identity of the province having thousands years old history, the Sindh government also need to work on this Industry.

She said that federal government would establish artisans' village and if Sindh government wanted to cooperate in this regard it would be welcomed.

