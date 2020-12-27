AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Chinese consulate attack case: ATC declares 15 BLA members absconders

INP Updated 27 Dec 2020

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi declared 15 absconding members of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) proclaimed offenders and issued permanent arrest warrants for them in the Chinese consulate attack case, on Saturday.

The court also ordered the officials to share their sketches with the public and confiscate their moveable and immovable assets. Hyrbyair Marri, Ali Dad Buledi, Commander Sharif, Rashid Hussain and Sameer are among the declared proclaimed offenders. On the other hand, five terrorists - Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam - have already been arrested by the law enforcement agencies. According to police, the Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) provided financial assistance to the terrorists. Two of the arrested persons, including Abdul Latif, have confessed that they were involved in the attack by recording their statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

In their confession, the police say, the accused said they facilitated the terrorists in carrying out the attack by providing arms and explosives. They also recede the consulate building along with the dead terrorists before the attack.

Moreover, the police said the absconders enjoyed financial support from RAW and other foreign sources, adding that they would contact Interpol for their arrest. Law-enforcers had killed three heavily-armed terrorists in a gun battle when they tried to enter the Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23, 2018. Two policemen and two visa applicants were also martyred in the attack.

