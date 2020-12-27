AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
High pollution: Air quality index records rise up to 366

Recorder Report Updated 27 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The air quality index recorded a rise up to 366 on Saturday, leading high pollution in and around the city. The Met office pointed out high intensity of smog, followed by a fresh spell of rain on Sunday (today). The Met office spokesman said the westerly winds would lead to rain on Sunday (today) that would bring down the pollution level in the city.

It may be noted that the city is being engulfed with high foggy weather over the past one week, reducing visibility to zero in many parts of the city. This high intensity of fog has led to accidents in many parts of the city. Also, the temperature has dropped below 10 degree Celsius and further reduction is expected ahead.

