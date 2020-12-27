Flood relief aid delivered to Niger

ISLAMABAD: The second consignment of relief assistance was delivered to Niger on the special instructions of the government of Pakistan. The PAF C-130 aircraft reached Niamey to deliver relief goods for flood-affected people of Niger. The two C-130 aircraft have airlifted more than 34,000lbs of relief goods to the brotherly country.

The relief goods were received at Niamey by caretaker foreign minister of Niger Marou Adamou along with numerous government and military dignitaries from Niger. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, ambassador of Pakistan to Niger was also present on the occasion, who reflected over historical bonds of trust and amity between the two countries.

The PAF transport fleet has a rich history of flying humanitarian assistance missions to populace distressed by natural calamities, both within the country, and in other nations.

