Benazir's martyrdom anniversary today: Bilawal, Zardari vow to continue struggle to free people from oppression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari while paying glowing tributes to late Benazir Bhutto on her 13th martyrdom anniversary, vowed to continue her struggle to free the people of Pakistan from oppression and give them a better future.

Bilawal, in his message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary, said that Benazir Bhutto remained a model daughter, sister, wife, mother, and ruler of hearts in the Islamic world, and her loss will be felt for centuries in an unbiased history.

Her vision lives on in the form of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as she had challenged the dictatorial forces that, "You can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea," he added.

The PPP chairman said that from bringing in ballistic missile technology to strengthening national defence, from provision of land to landless women farmers to the establishment of the First Women Bank, to establishing separate women police stations to introducing anti-polio vaccination, creating employment opportunities, striving for basic freedoms for the people, she spent every moment of her life working for the nation and its poor citizens, youth, children, and women.

He said that Benazir Bhutto struggled for the rights of the downtrodden masses, empowerment of the women and the marginalised, braving solitary confinement, imprisonment, victimisation and character assassinations, but never fell silent.

"The forces of darkness finally killed her through a conspiracy but they couldn't defeat her even, after her martyrdom," he added.

Bilawal pledged that the mission left behind by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto will continue to be pursued vigorously with every sacrifice, and asked the party workers to get ready for a grand struggle for the restoration of true democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament together with full empowerment of the people of the country.

Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said that Benazir Bhutto's sacrifices for democracy and the people of Pakistan had been etched into the history of the country and in people's hearts.

"We are currently facing a similar oppressive system that she fought against, and we will be victorious through establishing a true democracy in the country, that [was] envisioned by her. In order to do this, it is important to follow her footsteps and strive towards a better future for our nation," he said.

