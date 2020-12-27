MNA Irshad Sial sends resignation to Bilawal

MUZAFFARGARH: PPP MNA from Muzaffargarh Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Sial on Saturday sent his resignation to party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his resignation written in Seraiki language, the MNA, elected from NA-182 (Muzaffargarh-II) in 2018 general elections, has reminded the government of its promises. Irshad Sial said the government was yet to form a commission for the formation of a province in South Punjab even after the passage of 800 days. He urged the government to build a university and a medical college in Muzaffargarh as promised. Similarly, he reminded the government to fulfill its promise of establishing Punjab's largest tax-free industrial estate in Muzaffargarh.-INP