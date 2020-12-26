AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Khan will complete his five years tenure: Sheikh

  • The minister said Imran Khan was feeling relax and he would not surrender before the opposition as he was not scared from any political movement.
APP 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years constitutional tenure due to in time decisions and positive political approach.

The minister said Imran Khan was feeling relax and he would not surrender before the opposition as he was not scared from any political movement.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was divided about the matter of resignations but they were pretending as united in order to pressurize the government.

He said opposition wanted to destabilise the country for protecting their personal interests but the state would never allow them to do so at any cost.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed very much sure that the opposition would take part in the Senate elections and they would not tender their resignations because the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using resignations just as a political stunt.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was only root cause of the present situation, however, law would take its due course if anybody would violate it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics based on a personal vendetta, he said and adding that Nawaz Sharif was doing wrong politics and the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari wanted to get more benefits from current situation.

He said Shehbaz Sharif's case was too serious and his politics could be ended if his case would be proceeded in proper manners. To another query, he said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would remain the government allied till the last moment.

MQM opposition Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Minister for Interior political movement

PM Khan will complete his five years tenure: Sheikh

Opposition's criticism of the Army is similar to Indian propaganda to discredit Pakistan: PM Khan

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s preposterous claims about situation in IIOJK

Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel: claims Maulana Ajmal Qadri

At 18.18%, Mirpur's COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC

Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with all sorts of 'nefarious designs' of enemies: Naval Chief

Presence of Taliban fighters, leaders in Pakistan ‘violate Afghanistan's national sovereignty’: Kabul

Legendary Soviet double agent George Blake dies aged 98

Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses himself from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Decision on reopening educational institutions to be taken on Jan 4: Shafqat Mahmood

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters