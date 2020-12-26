Israeli jets bomb residential areas, children hospital in Gaza

Israeli warplanes have bombed a number of sites in the Gaza Strip. The development comes after yesterday's airstrikes that targeted residential areas in Gaza.

The damage from the latest Israeli airstrikes is unknown. On Saturday, Hamas, the political group that governs Gaza Strip, denounced Israel's overnight airstrikes as “barbaric.” The group said that Israeli airstrikes damaged a Gaza children's hospital.

According to Israeli sources, IDF targeted Gaza in response to earlier rocket attacks.

Earlier this month, "Israeli warplanes fired missiles at a site in Beit Lahiya in the northern strip. They also targeted areas in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, as well as parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza," Al-Jazeera reported.

Hamas has warned that Israel “will pay the price for any aggression against our people or resistance sites and the response will be direct”.

“We will increase and expand our response to the extent that the occupation persists in its aggression,” the group said in a statement.

Palestinians, who seek a sovereign state that includes Israeli illegally occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the recently US-brokered peace deals as a betrayal to their cause.