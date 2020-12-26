AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Flight operation suspended at Lahore airport due to dense fog

  • Many international flights were diverted from Lahore airport during the day including flights of Turkish Airlines, British Airways, and Emirates.
  • International flights from Lahore to Doha, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi are also facing hours-long delays.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Dec 2020

Flight operation for domestic and international flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport was suspended on Saturday due to dense fog.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), both international and domestic flights were canceled due to fog and the operation would be resumed after improvement in the weather conditions.

The airport manager said that the fog has disrupted the flight schedule and the weather could continue to disrupt the operations until tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

“The airlines are managing their flight schedule keeping in view the weather conditions,” he said adding that various flights were diverted from the airport to other destinations in the country.

Many international flights were diverted from Lahore airport during the day including flights of Turkish Airlines, British Airways, and Emirates.

The Turkish Airlines’ plane was diverted to Karachi, while The British Airways flight from London was diverted to Islamabad and Emirates flight was moved to Sialkot.

International flights from Lahore to Doha, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi are also facing hours-long delays.

