Opposition's criticism of the Army is similar to Indian propaganda to discredit Pakistan: PM Khan

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan opposition is directly accusing Army and ISI of rigging general elections.

The Premier expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of different projects in Chakwal on Saturday.

Prime Minister also said that the language used by the opposition to target Pakistan's military was akin to the propaganda being peddled by India to discredit Pakistan.

"For the first time, the Opposition is targeting Pakistan's army. The army chief and the ISI chief. And they are saying the army was involved in rigging and so the government is selected,” he said.

“The opposition without providing proofs targeted Pakistan Army of bringing ‘selected’ government.”

The PM said that those who were in power in past 30 years, looted resources of the country. Both PML-N and PPP had accused each other for corruption and registered graft cases against each other during their respective tenures.

He said that opposition is trying its best and doing whatever it can to get NRO, but I will not give them, he added.

Commenting on EU Disinfo Lab’s report, Khan said the report has exposed New Delhi’s nefarious designs against Pakistan. India is trying to create chaos in Pakistan and destabilise it.

"The sole purpose was to paint Pakistan in a bad light, so that foreign investors stay away. And then the Pakistan army was especially targeted because India wants to weaken us," the prime minister said.

He added that the Modi government is carrying out the worst human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the world should take notice of the situation.

Earlier, Imran Khan laid foundation stone of various development projects in Chakwal. These projects include Chakwal University, five hundred-bed hospital, a Law College and the Ring Road.

