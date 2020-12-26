Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with all sorts of 'nefarious designs' of enemies: Naval Chief

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan’s armed forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs of enemies and fully prepared to deal with them, DGPR reported on Saturday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), the Naval Chief was addressing to 114th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR, Karachi.

He highlighted the technological strides and recent acquisitions made by Pakistan Navy and underscored the responsibility and challenges entrusted upon newly commissioned officers.

The Admiral said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires to maintain amiable and friendly relations with all its neighbors.

He underlined that our desire for peace and readiness must not be misconstrued as our weakness as the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully cognizant of all such nefarious designs and stand fully ready to foil them, whatever may be the cost.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie highlighted the quality training being imparted to Pakistani as well as friendly countries' cadets at Pakistan Naval Academy.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the distinction holders.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, civil dignitaries and parents/relatives of passing out Midshipmen.