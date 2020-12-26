Maulana Fazlur Rehman excuses himself from attending Benazir's death anniversary event

Jamit Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has excused from personally attending the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief was formally invited by former President Asif Ali Zardari during their telephonic conversation.

On behalf of Fazlur Rehman, a five-member delegation of the party including Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Abdul Razzaq and Saud Afzal will attend the rally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur Interchange at 4:00 pm today (Saturday) while travelling by road to arrive in Sindh on a two-day tour.

Maryam Nawaz will address PML-N workers after reaching Sukkur and later she will interact with journalists and address a press conference.

The PML-N vice president will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh tomorrow to attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Late on December 27.