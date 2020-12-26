AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM Imran summons federal cabinet meeting on Dec 29

  • The meeting will discuss a seven-point agenda.
  • A report regarding the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road will also be presented in the meeting.
BR Web Desk 26 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on December 29 to discuss a seven-point agenda.

As per ARY News, the cabinet members will be briefed over the utilisation of foreign funds excluding the loans, whereas, gas load management plan will also be presented in the forthcoming meeting.

A report regarding the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road will also be presented in the meeting.

Moreover, the cabinet is likely to approve appointment of director-general (DG) Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP); construction of a multi-storey building on the railway land in Nowshera and deployment of Frontier Corps (FC) for taking action against timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In the last session on December 22, the cabinet approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy, as well as the Mobile Manufacturing Policy and decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken in the session held on December 16.

Pakistan meeting Federal Cabinet Imran Khan

