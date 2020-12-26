Pakistan-China border crossing via Khunjerab Pass closed

Pakistan-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass has been closed on Friday midnight after it was opened from last week Tuesday (December 15) for ten days.

The border was opened to evacuate stranded containers from China to Gilgit-Baltistan, under which no tourists were allowed to travel through border crossing during the period.

Located at 4,600 meters above sea level, the China-Pakistan border crossing, which goes over Khunjerab Pass and Karakoram Highway, is the highest, and consequently, one of the most beautiful borders in the world.

It is pertinent to mention that the border outpost on the Karakoram Highway usually remains open for trade and travel from May till November-end every year, after which it closes for almost five months in winter.

Pakistani containers have now been stranded in China since December 2019, when the border closed for the winter months, following which all frontiers, including Khunjerab, were indefinitely closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.