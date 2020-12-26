AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 105.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name removed from ECL

  • His name has been removed from the ECL for 15 days.
  • Abbasi will be traveling to the US to visit his ailing sister and brother-in-law.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 26 Dec 2020

The federal cabinet has allowed the removal of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former PM had filed an application seeking the removal of his name from the ECL. In his application, he said that he wants to travel abroad to inquire about the health of his ailing sister and brother-in-law.

He said that his sister and brother-in-law have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. and have been shifted to the intensive care unit, Samaa reported. Accepting his request, the federal cabinet has directed that the PML-N leader's name be removed from the no-fly-list and he be allowed to fly to USA.

Abbasi's name has been removed from the ECL for 15 days. His name was placed on the ECL on the National Accountability Bureau's recommendations. Abbasi has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. In November, the PML-N leader was indicted in the LNG case. He has denied the charges.

US Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ECL PMLN

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name removed from ECL

SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters