PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name removed from ECL

The federal cabinet has allowed the removal of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former PM had filed an application seeking the removal of his name from the ECL. In his application, he said that he wants to travel abroad to inquire about the health of his ailing sister and brother-in-law.

He said that his sister and brother-in-law have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. and have been shifted to the intensive care unit, Samaa reported. Accepting his request, the federal cabinet has directed that the PML-N leader's name be removed from the no-fly-list and he be allowed to fly to USA.

Abbasi's name has been removed from the ECL for 15 days. His name was placed on the ECL on the National Accountability Bureau's recommendations. Abbasi has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way. In November, the PML-N leader was indicted in the LNG case. He has denied the charges.