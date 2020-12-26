NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

ISLAMABAD: National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Limited (NPPMCL), a public sector power generation company, paid Rs5.69 billion to Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) as part repayment of debt of Rs32.00 billion acquired for the establishment of 1,230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang and 1,223MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki, Kasur.

NPPMCL is one of the biggest public sector power producers in the country and to date has supplied 38 billion units of electricity to the National Grid. NPPMCL contributed approximately 10 percent electricity in the total generation of the country in previous fiscal year.

