Two climbers killed, two injured in Iran during heavy snowfall

TEHRAN: Two climbers were killed and two others injured on Friday on a mountain outside Iran's capital Tehran during heavy snowfall and a blizzard, the country's emergency unit said.

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the state emergency services, told state television the incident occurred on the summit of Kolakchal.

One media report said the climbers fell to their deaths. Earlier, the head of the Iran Red Crescent Society's search and rescue unit told state TV that an avalanche in Kolakchal had killed one climber and another was feared dead. In later broadcasts, he and other officials said there had in fact been no avalanche, but they did not provide details of how the climbers died.