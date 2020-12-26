AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
There's need for greater national unity

Saad Waqar Updated 26 Dec 2020

That the country faces serious external challenges emanating from India is a fact. The meeting at which the prime minister was briefed by the army and ISI chiefs has certainly taken the stock of situation in the region and beyond. The situation therefore underscores the need for greater national unity. Political parties that constitute Pakistan Democratic Movement are required to look at the bigger picture with a view to protecting and preserving country's interests. Growing belligerence on the part of both government and opposition will never augur well for country's economic prospects in particular.

