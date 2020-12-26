AJK PM urges youth highlight Kashmir issue thru social media

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday urged the youth to use the effective and vibrant tool of social media for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective.

Addressing the social media convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here, he said the social media had become a powerful weapon in the present era and the younger generation should highlight the Indian forces atrocities and gruesome human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir at international level on social media.

He urged the youth to collectively work to further strengthen the ideological relations of Kashmiri people with Pakistan.

The Kashmiris had a strong and abiding relations with Pakistan, which were dated back to the visit of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Srinagar in June 1944.

The prime minister also underlined the need for expanding the scope of social media in order to project the achievements of the government at home and abroad.

The convention was also addressed of PML-N Secretary General Shah Ghulam Qadir and Social media head Atif Rauf.