World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,533
- The reported death toll rose by 412 to 29,182, the tally showed.
26 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,533 to 1,612,648, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 412 to 29,182, the tally showed.
SAPM explains sale-purchase LNG mechanism
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,533
Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division
Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP
NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt
Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC
US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks
Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties
COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan
Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief
Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia
Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'
Read more stories
Comments