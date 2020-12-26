World
Indonesia records highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths
- The data showed coronavirus infections increased by 7,259, bringing the number of cases to 700,097.
26 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Friday with 258 fatalities, taking the total to 20,847, data by the country's health ministry showed.
The data showed coronavirus infections increased by 7,259, bringing the number of cases to 700,097.
Indonesia has the highest coronavirus caseload and death toll in Southeast Asia.
