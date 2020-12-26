AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday: health ministry

  • The daily tally of new infections increased by 19,037 from 18,040 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2.02 million.
Reuters 26 Dec 2020

ROME: Italy reported 459 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 505 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections increased by 19,037 from 18,040 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2.02 million.

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases.

The number of swab tests carried out in the past day was 152,334 from a previous 193,777, the health ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has reported 71,359 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,402, down by 668 from the day before.

The current number of intensive care patients decreased by 5 to 2,584, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Coronavirus Italy Health Ministry Infections

Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday: health ministry

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters