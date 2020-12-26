AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Nation equally shares joys of Christmas with Christian brethren: CM

  • Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the Christian community on Christmas and said the nation had collective joys.
APP 26 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the nation equally shares joys of Christmas with Christian brethren.

The chief minister also sent Christmas cakes to the Christian assembly members, including Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Member National Assembly Shanila Ruth, MPA Peter Gill and Haroon Gill.

Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to the Christian community on Christmas and said the nation had collective joys.

He added that the Christian community had played an important role in progress and development of the country.

He said it was a matter of happiness that the Christian community was holding Christmas functions while observing the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Usman Buzdar regretted that he could not attend the Christmas cake cutting ceremony because of self-isolation.

