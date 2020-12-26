World
Russia reports 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths
26 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 29,018 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,315 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,992,706 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 563 had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 53,659.
