Thailand confirms 81 new coronavirus infections
26 Dec 2020
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 81 new coronavirus infections on Friday, of which nine were imported from abroad, the public health ministry said.
Around half the 72 locally transmitted cases reported were linked to an outbreak discovered at the weekend at a seafood centre near the capital Bangkok, the ministry said in a statement.
It did not say where the other cases were from.
More than 1,400 infections have been linked to the seafood centre outbreak since last week, the majority of those migrant workers from Myanmar.
