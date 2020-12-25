AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Sindh reports 22 deaths, 915 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

  • Karachi reported 80 percent of the total cases in past 24 hours.
  • So far, 186,353 patients had recovered from the virus, the statement said.
BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2020

Sindh on Friday reported 22 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in past 24 hours lifting its death toll to 3,462.

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah the province had recorded 915 new infections of the virus, which had increased the province's overall cases to 209,429.

The CM highlighted that in the last 24 hours, 11,692 tests were conducted against which 915 cases were registered — taking the positivity rate to 7.8%.

So far, 186,353 patients had recovered from the virus, the statement said.

He said that 19,614 patients were under treatment, of the 3,462 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers, and 783 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said that the condition of 696 patients was stated to be critical, while 73 were on ventilators.

Among 915 cases, 772 cases were reported in Karachi, said CM Sindh.

He said that 342 cases had been registered in District East, 162 Central, 115 South, 95 Korangi, 37 Malir, and 21 West.

Pakistan Sindh Murad Ali Shah Karachi COVID19

