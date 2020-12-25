AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slides past 74 vs dollar as sanctions concerns weigh

  • After climbing to 73.63 against the dollar in early trade, the rouble shed 0.3% on the day to 74.14 versus the greenback.
  • The rouble has a chance of holding on to its recent gains to trade around 73-74 per dollar at the end of the year.
Reuters 25 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slid from a one-week high in light trade on Friday as investors focused on the risk of new sanctions against Russia.

After climbing to 73.63 against the dollar in early trade, the rouble shed 0.3% on the day to 74.14 versus the greenback as of 1324 GMT.

The threat of sanctions has dented the currency this month after the United States promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russians.

Washington is also urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks.

Concerns over sanctions will linger, but the rouble has a chance of holding on to its recent gains to trade around 73-74 per dollar at the end of the year, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

In 2021, the rouble could firm to 68-70 against the dollar thanks to fundamental factors, said Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

The rouble had been trading at around 61 to the dollar in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.3% to 90.35 .

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.1% to 1,376.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 3,243.4 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,318.39 last week.

Shares in gas giant Gazprom underperformed the market, falling 0.6% on the day and extending losses of the previous day, which Sberbank CIB analysts said was driven by "reignited fears of Nord Stream-2 sanctions."

Rouble dollars

Russian rouble slides past 74 vs dollar as sanctions concerns weigh

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters