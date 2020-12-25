PML-N spokesperson refutes claims Nawaz govt sent delegation to Israel

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has refuted claims that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sent an official delegation to Israel.

Talking to media in Lahore, Aurangzeb said no such visit or contact with Israel took place during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

"In response to such allegations, it can only be said that 'the curse of God be on liars'," she said.

The PML-N spokesperson warned that national interests were being harmed by spreading "such baseless information".

She criticised the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government for "agreeing to a deal on Kashmir and blaming Nawaz Sharif".

"If we started talking about it, those who spread lies will not be able to show their face to anyone," the PML-N spokesperson warned.

Earlier, former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Ajmal Qadri, leader has claimed that ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent him to Israel to hold talks with Tel Aviv officials.

“It was a kind of study tour,” Qadri confirmed in an interview. The former politician said he had met senior officials of the Israeli foreign ministry and cabinet members during his visit.

According to Maulana Ajmal Qadri, “I found him [Nawaz] “very passionate” to develop a relationship with the Jewish state.”