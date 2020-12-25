AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in serval areas of Peshawar

  • Areas that have been put under smart lockdown are Tajabad, Sadiqabad, Qamber Khel, Darmangi and various streets of Hayatabad.
  • Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city have been declared as coronavirus hotspots, reads notification.
BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2020

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases due the second wave, the local administrations on Friday imposed a smart lockdown in several areas of Peshawar.

As per the notification issued by the district administration, several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city have been declared as coronavirus hotspots and put under lockdown with immediate effect.

Areas that have been put under smart lockdown are Tajabad, Sadiqabad, Qamber Khel, Darmangi and various streets of Hayatabad.

Earlier on December 24, as many as eight more patients of the novel coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 384 more people had tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of the cases to 56,544.

However, 611 more patients had recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Peshawar COVID19

