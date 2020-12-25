Pakistan
Explosion reported at a bank in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar
Updated 25 Dec 2020
An explosion was reported at a private bank in Karachi's Paposh Nagar Friday afternoon.
According to the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the explosion was caused by gas pressure in the underground storage tank for water at the bank.
A portion of the bank building was damaged due to the explosion, it added.
Senior Superintendent Police Ghulam Murtaza talking to media said that the bank is located at the residential building and the explosion was seemingly occurred due to gas pressure in the storage tank.
He confirmed that no one got hurt in the incident and the investigators found no evidence of any sabotage bid.
The BDS officials cleared the bank building after inspecting the explosion site.
Comments