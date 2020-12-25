AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's central bank says bond defaults could strengthen market

  • Bond defaults break the rule of the guaranteed payment of interest and principal and actually help form a mechanism based on survival of the fittest.
  • Next, PBOC will join hands with other departments, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Reuters 25 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China's central bank believes that bond defaults could serve to weed out weakness and ultimately strengthen the market, it said on Friday amid growing investor concern over China's stance on corporate debt.

The statement follows a recent series of defaults by top-rated state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that sent shockwaves through China's corporate bond market.

"Bond defaults break the rule of the guaranteed payment of interest and principal and actually help form a mechanism based on survival of the fittest," Chen Yulu, a deputy governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a State Council news briefing on perfecting the country's social credit system.

"So far this year, the bond market has been stable overall, with a very few defaults causing fluctuations in the market. For now, the market has restored stability and investors rationality."

The central bank had said on Thursday that it would step up regulation of the bond market and Chen said in Friday's briefing that China must be vigilant against false information disclosure or "evasion of debts" by companies that default on bonds.

"Next, PBOC will join hands with other departments, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission, to clamp down on illegal activities in the bond market, strengthen information disclosure requirements and improve the credit rating system," Chen said.

China central bank People's Bank of China

China's central bank says bond defaults could strengthen market

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters