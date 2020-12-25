Business & Finance
China extends tariff exemptions for imports of some US products for one year
- The extension, effective on Dec. 26, will last through Dec. 25, 2021, the ministry said.
- China announced tariff exemptions on the 6 chemical and oil products from the US in December last year.
25 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China's finance ministry said on Friday it will extend tariff exemptions for imports of 6 products from the United States including white oil and food-grade petroleum wax, for another year.
The extension, effective on Dec. 26, will last through Dec. 25, 2021, the ministry said.
China announced tariff exemptions on the 6 chemical and oil products from the US in December last year, shortly after the two countries announced a Phase 1 trade deal.
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel: claims Maulana Ajmal Qadri
China extends tariff exemptions for imports of some US products for one year
Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'
JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani
Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran
U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling
President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous
Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today
Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC
MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic
Hafeez for timely provision of economic data
PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements
Read more stories
Comments